Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar schools receive bomb threats; hoax suspected
India
More than 40 schools across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara got scary bomb threat emails early Monday.
The messages claimed explosives were hidden in vehicles and busses, set to go off by 1:11pm.
Police swept through every school and thankfully found nothing—turns out, it was all a hoax.
Cybercrime team on case to track sender
Schools quickly called parents to pick up their kids early as a precaution.
Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said the cybercrime team is on the case to track down whoever sent the threats.
Officials say they're focused on keeping things calm and safe for everyone—especially with board exams coming up—and are ready to handle any future scares.