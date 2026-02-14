AI for global good: First-ever global summit on artificial intelligence

From February 16-20, New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam will host one of the largest global AI gatherings—and it's a first for the Global South. Expect big names like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Mukesh Ambani, plus leaders from 15-20 countries and over 50 ministers.

What to expect on Day 1 The summit kicks off with keynotes and a huge expo featuring 300 exhibitors from 30 countries.

There'll be talks on how AI is changing health, agriculture, education, energy, gender equality, and more.

Look out for the "AI for Social Good" seminar focusing on tech that actually helps people.

The summit's guiding principles and themes Everything centers around People, Planet, and Progress—think sessions on ethical AI use, data protection, jobs of the future, skilling up for tech careers, and making sure AI helps everyone sustainably.

PM Modi will give an opening address; there'll also be CEO roundtables and big policy meetings to shape global cooperation.