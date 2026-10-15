AI helped mantarjantar.com recreate October 2026 Jantar Mantar protests
India
A new browser game, mantarjantar.com, lets you relive the October 2026 Jantar Mantar protests virtually.
Created by Instagram user @bugswriter, the game puts you in the shoes of either a protester weaving through barricades or a police officer trying to stop them.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, helped bring the game to life.
Social media praises mantarjantar.com's login-free gameplay
The game's simple choose between being an andolankari (protester) and a police officer setup and obstacle-filled processions have made it a hit online.
People are calling it "fun" and "epic," with many appreciating how easy it is to play (no logins needed).
Social media is buzzing with praise for its creative twist on recent events and its perfect timing.