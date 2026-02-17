AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi
India is hosting the first-ever global AI summit in the Global South—AI Impact Summit 2026—at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from now until February 20.
The event, kicked off by PM Modi, brings together people from over 100 countries (think Australia, Japan, France and more) to talk about how AI can shape our future.
Want to visit the summit?
The summit is huge: 300+ pavilions, 500 global AI leaders, and 600 startups are lined up.
Around 250,000 visitors are expected over five days.
If you're curious to check it out in person or online, public access starts Tuesday (Feb 17).
Why this summit is different
This isn't just another tech event—it's about making sure AI helps everyone fairly.
The sessions focus on big themes like People, Planet and Progress and will include discussion of Indian AI models like BharatGen and a healthcare strategy called SAHI.
The goal? To set global standards for responsible AI that include voices usually left out of the conversation.