AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in New Delhi

The summit is huge: 300+ pavilions, 500 global AI leaders, and 600 startups are lined up. Around 250,000 visitors are expected over five days. If you're curious to check it out in person or online, public access starts Tuesday (Feb 17).

Why this summit is different

This isn't just another tech event—it's about making sure AI helps everyone fairly.

The sessions focus on big themes like People, Planet and Progress and will include discussion of Indian AI models like BharatGen and a healthcare strategy called SAHI.

The goal? To set global standards for responsible AI that include voices usually left out of the conversation.