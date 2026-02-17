AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off with PM Modi
The AI Impact Summit 2026 just launched at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way.
The event brings together over 600 startups and 13 international pavilions—all about showing how India is stepping up in the global AI scene and building connections worldwide.
Sarvam AI's text recognition model is a must-see
Modi called the summit a chance to spotlight Indian talent and fresh ideas in AI.
Open to everyone from February 17-20, it's tackling real issues like semiconductor shortages and new tech trends.
Highlights include Bengaluru's Sarvam AI wowing crowds with its next-gen text recognition model, plus Meta and Oakley dropping their Vanguard smart glasses that can translate languages on the fly.