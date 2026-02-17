AI Impact Summit: Education Ministry to host session on AI India Feb 17, 2026

India's big AI Impact Summit is underway in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), and the Ministry of Education is set to host a session all about weaving artificial intelligence into schools and colleges.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (IC) Jayant Chaudhary are expected to attend, tying it to the National Education Policy 2020 and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.