AI Impact Summit: Education Ministry to host session on AI
India's big AI Impact Summit is underway in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), and the Ministry of Education is set to host a session all about weaving artificial intelligence into schools and colleges.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (IC) Jayant Chaudhary are expected to attend, tying it to the National Education Policy 2020 and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.
PM Modi inaugurated the event
The event kicked off with PM Modi and features a huge expo—think 600+ startups, global technology firms, academia and research institutions, and pavilions from 13 countries.
There's a spotlight on AI initiatives aimed at making technology more accessible across Indian languages, aiming to make tech more accessible for everyone.
India as an AI powerhouse
Leaders, innovators (like Zoho's Sridhar Vembu), and top professors are brainstorming how AI can boost learning for students across India.
With thousands expected to visit, this summit is pushing India closer to being an AI powerhouse.