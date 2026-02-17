AI making healthcare more equitable, accessible: Anupriya Patel

How AI is already helping in healthcare

Patel pointed out that AI-powered tools are already helping—like a disease surveillance system that works in 13 languages to spot outbreaks early, and genomic tech that predicts animal-borne diseases before they spread.

She also mentioned that new handheld X-ray machines and TB detection tools have boosted TB case finding by 16% and cut treatment problems by 27%.

To keep this momentum going, the government has established three centers of excellence for AI at AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and AIIMS Rishikesh, and linked an online training program on AI in healthcare to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to train doctors and push innovation even further.