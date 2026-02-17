'AI summit a joke': Bengaluru entrepreneur after wearables go missing
Bengaluru entrepreneur Dhananjay Yadav had a rough day at the India AI Impact Summit—he said his company's 'patented' AI wearables went missing.
The event was supposed to spotlight new tech and government support, but things didn't go as planned for many exhibitors.
Summit's opening day saw long lines, delayed entry
The summit's opening day saw long lines, delayed entry, and an unexpected evacuation around noon, and a VIP visit was scheduled later in the day.
Many like Yadav couldn't access their booths or even basic resources.
Frustrated by the chaos, and alleging his company's items had gone missing, Yadav took to social media, saying he'd meet interested folks outside the venue instead.