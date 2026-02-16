AI summit, weddings, exams: Traffic chaos, diversions expected in Delhi 

Delhi is set to witness major traffic disruptions this week as it hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from February 16-20. The summit is expected to cause a surge in VIP movements and road closures across the city. This comes on top of the usual wedding season traffic and upcoming school board examinations starting February 17.

Traffic advisory Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory To manage the expected traffic chaos, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed advisory. The police warned of extensive diversions and regulated movement around Bharat Mandapam and the hotels where foreign delegates will be staying. Major roads in central Delhi, including Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg among others, will be affected.

Convoy impact No road will be completely closed The police have said that no road will be completely closed but traffic is likely to be affected for about 30 minutes when convoys move to and from Bharat Mandapam. "Non-destination vehicles will be diverted to eastern and western peripheral expressways, while emergency vehicles will be provided obstruction-free passage," deputy commissioner of police (DCP-traffic) Rajiv Kumar said. Bhairon Marg and stretches of Mathura Road up to Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk are among the restricted zones during VIP movement.

Additional disruptions Board exams and wedding season to worsen traffic conditions The upcoming school board exams and the wedding season are likely to worsen traffic conditions. Ten schools along VIP corridors have been identified as vulnerable to disruption. They include Atal Adarsh Senior Secondary Vidyalaya, Tilak Marg; Kitchener Road School, Malcha Marg; and Guru Harkishan Public School, Purana Qila Road. To minimize disruption, nodal officers have been deployed for each school and alternate routes have been shared with education authorities. Metro services, however, will continue uninterrupted during this period.

Airport access Alternate routes for airport passengers For passengers traveling to the airport, detailed alternate routes to avoid traffic disruptions have been issued. For example, commuters from Gurugram to Terminals 3, 4 and 2 are advised to take NH-48 via Rao Gajraj Singh Marg. Traffic from Dwarka will be diverted through Sector-22 Dwarka Road and UER-II tunnel. New Delhi and south Delhi traffic can reach Terminal 3 via AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Moti Bagh Chowk-RTR Marg-Sanjay T-point.