AI won't steal jobs, will change how we work: Modi
PM Modi has addressed fears that AI might take jobs, saying it will change how we work rather than 'steal' them.
"Preparation is the best antidote to fear," he said.
Microsoft's Natasha Crampton echoed this, saying AI will change jobs rather than eliminate them.
Many Indian knowledge workers already use AI regularly.
India's AI scene is booming
The summit is a major showcase for India's growing AI scene—over 250,000 visitors are expected across five days, with big names like OpenAI and Google joining 600+ startups.
India just introduced 12 homegrown AI models (tailored to support the nation's 22 official languages), and there's serious investment rolling in: $1.1 billion from the government for an AI venture fund.
New opportunities on the horizon
Beyond tech buzzwords, these moves mean more opportunities for young people—think new kinds of work and smarter tools in everything from coding to healthcare (with new health initiatives SAHI and BODH also launching).
The message? Get ready to adapt and make the most of what's coming next.