AIIMS autopsy finds injuries, case treated as homicide in Delhi
India
The daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was found murdered in Delhi, with an autopsy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirming she suffered multiple injuries, such as a broken nose and bruises, suggesting she tried to fight back.
The case is being treated as a clear homicide.
AIIMS finds strangulation, blunt trauma
Led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, the AIIMS team reported signs of strangulation and blunt force trauma, pointing to intentional killing.
Findings were consistent with asphyxiation, and more tests are underway to check for possible sexual assault.