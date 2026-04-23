Premier League: Manchester City go ahead of Arsenal, relegate Burnley

Manchester City have climbed to the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table after a convincing win against Burnley at Turf Moor. The victory comes as a major boost for Pep Guardiola 's side in their quest for another league title. The win also means Burnley have been relegated to the Championship next season, joining Wolves at the bottom of the table.

Match highlights Haaland opens the scoring early on City's top scorer Erling Haaland opened the scoring just five minutes into the match. He raced clear after a pass from Jeremy Doku and chipped a brilliant finish over Burnley's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The visitors could have doubled their lead soon after, but Rayan Cherki's powerful shot was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Dubravka.

Missed chances City dominate the 1st half Despite their early lead, City was wasteful in front of goal. Nico O'Reilly's header was saved by Dubravka and Rayan Ait-Nouri shot over after a brilliant team move. Burnley had their own chances to delay the inevitable end of their season but couldn't find the back of the net. Jaidon Anthony's curled shot was pushed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma while Zian Flemming shot wide from a promising position.

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Title race City's run of form continues The win at Turf Moor was City's 11th consecutive unbeaten match in the Premier League, a run that started after their last defeat against Manchester United in January. The victory also took them ahead of Arsenal on goals scored with five games left to play. This season could be decided by the smallest of margins and City's experience in tight title races will be crucial as they aim for their seventh crown in nine years.

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Information Arsenal go behind City in title race After 33 matches each, City and Arsenal both own 70 points. The goal difference of +37 is also same for the two sides. However, City are ahead in terms of goals scored. City have scored 66 goals compared to Arsenal's 63.

Do you know? Unique records for City As per Opta, City will end the day top of the Premier League for just the seventh time this season and the first time since August 21, 2025 (after MD1). The Citizens have never failed to go on and win the title having led after 33 games or more.

Haaland Haaland races to 109 Premier League goals Haaland scored his 109th Premier League goals in his 129th appearance (A23). In the ongoing season, he has 24 goals (A7) from 32 appearances and is the favorite to win the Golden Boot award. Overall in all competitions for City, Haaland owns 159 goals in 193 appearances. This season, he has raced to 35 goals in 47 matches across all competitions.

Information Burnley relegated to Championship Burnley have been relegated to the Championship. After 33 matches, the Clarets own 20 points. This was their 22nd defeat of the season. They have now lost each of their last 4 Premier League games.