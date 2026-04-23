Laura Wolvaardt makes records with third hundred in Women's T20Is

The South African women's cricket team clinched the five-match T20I series against India , with two games to spare. The victory was led by captain Laura Wolvaardt 's blistering century, her fastest in the format, coming off just 47 balls. Wolvaardt and Sune Luus put up a massive 183-run partnership, helping South Africa achieve their highest successful chase in T20Is with 21 balls to spare. Here are further details and stats.

Summary Wolvaardt makes most of her dropped chances to hammer 115 Batting first, India posted their highest total against South Africa in WT20Is, thanks to three 50-plus partnerships. They managed 192/4 in 20 overs with Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur hitting fifties. However, Wolvaardt's explosive batting turned the tide in favor of South Africa during a 193-run chase. She hit 14 fours and 5 sixes while striking at 216.98. She ended up managing 115 runs off 53 balls. Notably, Wolvaardt was dropped twice during her stay at the crease.

Records Partnership records made by Wolvaardt and Luus Wolvaardt added a solid 183-run opening partnership with Luus, who hit an unbeaten 42-ball 64. The duo's stand is now South Africa's second-highest for the first wicket in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two also posted the highest stand (any wicket) for SA-W against IND-W. This was Wolvaardt and Luus' 2nd century-plus stand for the 1st wicket against IND-W.

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Do you know? Luus equals these players with three WT20I hundreds Wolvaardt smashed her 3rd WT20I ton. She has equaled the likes of Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Romania's RL Blake, Tanzania's FO Kibasu and West Indies' Hayley Matthews in terms of hundreds in WT20Is (3). Only ER Oza of UAE owns more WT20I tons (5).

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Information 2nd batter to smash a WT20I ton against India Wolvaardt also became just the 2nd batter to smash a WT20I ton against India. She joined Engand's Danielle Wyatt, who smashed a 64-ball 124 in 2018.