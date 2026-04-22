Jofra Archer becomes highest wicket-taker for RR in IPL: Stats

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 40 runs. Match 32 of the IPL 2026 season was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The match witnessed some exceptional bowling performances from both teams, making it an exciting contest for cricket fans. For the Royals, fast bowler Jofra Archer (3/20) stood tall with a three-fer. He helped RR claim a massive win.

Performance RR's bowling attack led by Archer Archer started by conceding 9 runs in the 1st over that included a run out of Ayush Badoni off the final ball. Fellow pacer Nandre Burger then got Rishabh Pant's wicket before Archer got Aiden Markram in the 3rd over to reduce hosts LSG at 11/3. He conceded six runs in that over. Archer then bowled a maiden over as Nicholas Pooran played six dot balls. Coming back to bowl in the 18th over, Archer picked two wickets to completed his three-fer and hand RR a win.

IPL Archer gets to 68 wickets for RR Playing his 54th IPL match for RR, Archer has raced to 68 wickets at 23.69. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now RR's most successful bowler in IPL history. Archer went past Siddharth Trivedi (65) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (66) to become the most successful bowler for RR. Archer, who also played for Mumbai Indians, owns 70 IPL wickets from 59 matches at 25.72.

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