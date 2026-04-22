How AR Rahman created the soulful track 'Kya Kamaal Hai'

Musical integrity

'Imtiaz's brief is the song must be pure'

Rahman also stressed the importance of purity in their music. He told Mid-Day, "Imtiaz's brief is the song must be pure, from the heart." This approach has been a key factor in their successful collaborations over the years. The song Kya Kamaal Hai is a testament to this philosophy, with its romantic melody resonating with listeners just days after its release. Apart from netizens praising it profusely, the music video on YouTube has garnered over a crore views already.