How AR Rahman created the soulful track 'Kya Kamaal Hai'
What's the story
The recent release of Kya Kamaal Hai, the first track from Main Vaapas Aaunga, has once again proven the successful partnership between filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and composer AR Rahman. In a recent interview, Rahman revealed that their successful collaborations are driven by emotion and honesty. The duo's process focuses on creating warm and relatable music, as seen in the new song sung by Diljit Dosanjh with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.
Musical integrity
'Imtiaz's brief is the song must be pure'
Rahman also stressed the importance of purity in their music. He told Mid-Day, "Imtiaz's brief is the song must be pure, from the heart." This approach has been a key factor in their successful collaborations over the years. The song Kya Kamaal Hai is a testament to this philosophy, with its romantic melody resonating with listeners just days after its release. Apart from netizens praising it profusely, the music video on YouTube has garnered over a crore views already.
Film details
About the film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
The film Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari as unrequited lovers. The music for the film has been composed by Rahman. The movie is produced by Ali's Window Seat Films and presented by Viacom18 Studios. It will hit theaters on June 12.