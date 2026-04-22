US military seeks $54B funding for drones in 2027 budget

The US Department of Defense has proposed a historic $1.5 trillion budget for the next fiscal year, with a major focus on drone warfare and counter-drone technology. As part of the budget, the Pentagon is seeking $53.6 billion for enhancing the production and procurement of drones, training operators, establishing logistics networks to support drone deployments, and expanding counter-drone systems to protect more US military sites.

Unprecedented investment Proposed spending would outstrip most countries' defense budgets The proposed spending on drones and autonomous warfare technologies in the FY2027 budget proposal would outstrip most countries' defense budgets. It would be among the top 10 military spending plans globally, ahead of nations like Ukraine, South Korea, and Israel. The funding request is being made through the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG), a body set up in late 2025 that is now looking at a major budget boost after receiving some $226 million in the 2026 fiscal year budget.

Funding details Proposed budget includes $21B for one-way attack drones and aircraft The Pentagon's proposed budget includes $20.6 billion for one-way attack drones and aircraft from the US Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. This initiative is developing drone prototypes that can work with human-piloted fighter jets. Some of this funding will also be allocated to defensive systems against small drones and the US Navy's Boeing MQ-25 drone, which is designed for midair refueling of carrier-borne fighter aircrafts.

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Clarification Most proposed budget for existing systems, technologies Pentagon officials have clarified that most of the proposed budget will be used to procure existing drone and autonomous warfare technologies. This is largely separate from additional funding that would boost US domestic manufacturing capacity to build such weapon systems. "That $70 billion is all going into existing systems and technologies," said Jules Hurst, a senior Pentagon official performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense.

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