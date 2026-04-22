'Get out': Mumbai commuter, stuck at BJP rally, confronts minister

The protest march, which was scheduled for 5:00pm from Jambhori Maidan and ended at the Dome, caused massive traffic congestion in the Worli area. The delay in starting the protest resulted in a major traffic jam across the district. Frustrated, the local woman confronted the police and the minister, saying she was stuck in her vehicle for hours when she had to go pick up her child from school.

Heated exchange

Woman demands demonstrators to disperse

The woman confronted Mahajan in the middle of the march, demanding that demonstrators disperse. She asked Mahajan to use an empty ground nearby for their protest instead of blocking roads. "There are hundreds of people waiting. There is an empty ground there!" she shouted at him, pointing at the availability of the open space nearby. After the confrontation, police officers escorted the woman to the roadside and tried to hear her concerns.