'Get out': Mumbai commuter, stuck at BJP rally, confronts minister
What's the story
A woman in Mumbai confronted Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan after she was stuck in traffic for more than an hour during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest march in Worli. The demonstration was organized by the ruling BJP under the Mahayuti alliance, targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The protest was against the recent rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill.
Traffic disruption
Traffic chaos in Worli due to protest march
The protest march, which was scheduled for 5:00pm from Jambhori Maidan and ended at the Dome, caused massive traffic congestion in the Worli area. The delay in starting the protest resulted in a major traffic jam across the district. Frustrated, the local woman confronted the police and the minister, saying she was stuck in her vehicle for hours when she had to go pick up her child from school.
Twitter Post
Woman confronts minister
BJP leader Girish Mahajan was giving statement while blocking traffic on road. Brave lady confronted him and taught him a lesson 🔥pic.twitter.com/AHDU0cVPUF— Hemant (@nvmhacker) April 21, 2026
Heated exchange
Woman demands demonstrators to disperse
The woman confronted Mahajan in the middle of the march, demanding that demonstrators disperse. She asked Mahajan to use an empty ground nearby for their protest instead of blocking roads. "There are hundreds of people waiting. There is an empty ground there!" she shouted at him, pointing at the availability of the open space nearby. After the confrontation, police officers escorted the woman to the roadside and tried to hear her concerns.