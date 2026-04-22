Sensex tanks over 800 points: What's behind today's decline?

The Indian stock market witnessed a major downturn on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 both seeing significant losses. The Sensex fell by over 800 points or 1% to an intraday low of 78,442 while the Nifty 50 index dropped by over 200 points or nearly 1% to a day's low of 24,353.

Market resilience Mid and small-cap segments remain resilient Despite the major downturn in the Sensex and Nifty 50, mid and small-cap segments remained resilient. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices both gained by up to half a percent during the session. This shows that not all sectors of the Indian stock market were affected by today's slump.

Market factors Profit booking in banks and IT heavyweights The decline in equity benchmarks is largely due to profit booking in banks and IT heavyweights amid the ongoing Q4 earnings season. The Nifty Bank index fell by over half a percent during the session after gaining 2.3% over the last three sessions. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index crashed nearly 4% during this period due to weak Q4 earnings and cautious management commentaries from some IT companies.

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