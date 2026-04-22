Mitchell Marsh slams 55 versus RR, surpasses 1,500 IPL runs

Knock

A valiant effort from Marsh

Marsh started well before a miscommunication with Ayush Badoni ended in the latter's run out. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram also posted ducks as LSG were reduced to 11/3. Marsh and Nicholas Pooran added a 43-run stand. After Pooran's dismissal, Himmat Singh came in and put on 33 runs alongside Marsh. Once Marsh perished in the 16th over, LSG's hopes faltered.