Mitchell Marsh slams 55 versus RR, surpasses 1,500 IPL runs
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh scored a valiant 55-run knock versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 160 in Lucknow, Marsh was the lone fighter for his team. LSG perished for a score of 119 in just 18 overs. We decode the details and Marsh's stats.
Knock
A valiant effort from Marsh
Marsh started well before a miscommunication with Ayush Badoni ended in the latter's run out. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram also posted ducks as LSG were reduced to 11/3. Marsh and Nicholas Pooran added a 43-run stand. After Pooran's dismissal, Himmat Singh came in and put on 33 runs alongside Marsh. Once Marsh perished in the 16th over, LSG's hopes faltered.
Stats
Marsh records his 10th IPL fifty
Marsh scored a 41-ball 55. He slammed six fours and 2 sixes. In 62 IPL matches, Marsh now has 1,502 runs at 27.81. He clocked his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). Against the Royals, he has 206 runs at 51.5 (50s: 2). Meanwhile, he hit his 38th T20 fifty (100s: 4). He averages 33.2. He owns 6,213 runs from 240 matches (227 innings).