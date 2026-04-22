IPL 2026, RR tame LSG in Lucknow: Report and stats

In a stellar fighting display, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami were instrumental in this effort, each picking two wickets as LSG restricted RR to a modest total of 159/6. In response, the Royals then bundled hosts LSG for 119/10.

RR RR innings summary RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 32 runs inside three overs. Jaiswal led the charge with a fiery 12-ball 22. However, Shami turned the tables in the third over by dismissing Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel on consecutive deliveries. Mohsin then bowled a maiden over to Sooryavanshi before forcing him into an error that led to his dismissal. RR were reduced to 77/5 at one stage before Ravindra Jadeja's heroic knock helped them get to 159/6. Shubham Dubey's quickfire 19 off 11 balls also played a part.

Bowling Summary of the LSG bowlers Shami finished with 2/30 from 4 overs. In 7 matches this season, Shami owns 7 scalps at 30.85. Overall in the IPL, Shami raced to 140 wickets from 126 matches. Prince claimed 2/29 from 4 overs. He is now the joint-Purple Cap holder in IPL 2026 alongside Anshul Kamboj of CSK (13 wickets). Mohsin was superb and clocked 2/17 from 4 overs. In three matches, he has 4 wickets this season. Mayank Yadav was costly (0/56) whereas Digvesh Rathi managed 0/26.

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Jurel RR's Dhruv Jurel records his 5th duck in IPL Jurel walked in when RR were 32/1 in the 3rd over following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. However, he perished for a golden duck as RR became 32/2. Shami dismissed the wicketkeeper batter. Jurel now owns 5 ducks in the IPL from 49 matches (42 innings). 2 of his ducks have come this season. He also perished for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall in T20s, the promising batter has recorded 6 ducks from 63 matches (53 innings).

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Jadeja RR's Ravindra Jadeja hammers fighting 43* Jadeja walked in when RR were 62/4. It was Jadeja's sublime effort that helped RR get to 159/6. He added a 33-run stand off 33 balls alongside Donovan Ferreira for the 6th wicket. And then, Jadeja dominated in an unbeaten 49-run stand with Dubey (19*). With this effort, the southpaw raced to 3,388 runs in the IPL from 261 matches (203 innings) at 28.47. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja also completed 250 fours in the tournament.

Chase How did LSG perform in the chase of 160? LSG were off to a dismal start with the bat. They lost Ayush Badoni (0) and Rishabh Pant (0) to be reduced to 9/1 and then 10/2 inside two overs. Aiden Markram then also scored a six-ball duck as LSG were 11/3. Thereafter, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran added a 43-run stand. After Pooran's dismissal, Himmat Singh came in and put on 33 runs alongside Marsh. Once Marsh perished in the 16th over, LSG's hopes faltered.

Pant Rishabh Pant records his 12th duck in T20 cricket Pant played a poor shot to be dismissed by pacer Nandre Burger. Playing his 223rd T20, Pant has now recorded 12 ducks from 211 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw owns 5,438 runs at 31.07. Meanwhile, 7 of Pant's 12 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 132 matches. He owns 3,700 IPL runs. Against the Royals, this was Pant's maiden IPL duck across 13 matches.

Information 3rd IPL duck for Markram Markram fell to pacer Jofra Archer without opening his account. In 64 IPL games, Markram now owns three ducks. Overall in T20s, he has recorded 8 ducks from 233 matches (219 innings).

RR bowlers Summary of the RR bowlers Archer was the pick of RR's bowlers. He managed 3/20 from 4 overs which included a maiden. In 199 T20 matches, Archer now owns 249 scalps at 23.41. In the IPL, the Englishman owns 70 scalps at 25.72. He also became RR's highest wicket-taker in IPL (68). Burger got 2/27 from his 4 overs. Brijesh Sharma bowled three overs and managed 2/18. Jadeja finished with 1/29 from his 4 overs. Ravi Bishnoi claimed 1/23 from three overs.

Information A look at the points table RR have moved to 2nd spot in the standings. From 7 matches, they own 5 wins and 2 defeats. They have 10 points. LSG are 9th with two wins and 5 defeats from 7 games. They own 4 points.