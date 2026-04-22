Dhruv Jurel records his 5th duck in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Dhruv Jurel perished for a 1st-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Jurel walked in when RR were 32/1 in the 3rd over following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal. However, he perished for a golden duck as RR became 32/2. Mohammed Shami dismissed Jurel. Here's more.
Information
Shami get Jurel's wicket
Shami got Jurel's wicket with a superb delivery. He bowled in the channel outside off and got the ball to nip away. Jurel prodded forward and derived a thick outside edge to the right of Rishabh Pant.
Stats
Jurel records his 2nd duck this season
Jurel now owns 5 ducks in the IPL from 49 matches (42 innings). 2 of his ducks have come this season. He also perished for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall in T20s, the promising batter has recorded 6 ducks from 63 matches (53 innings). Jurel owns 965 T20 runs at 25.39. He has hit six fifties and owns 51 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.