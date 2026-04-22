IPL 2026: RR's Ravindra Jadeja hammers fighting 43* against LSG
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made his presence felt for the side with a fighting knock of 43* against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 32 of the IPL 2026 season on Wednesday. Jadeja walked in when RR were 62/4. Soon the side got reduced to 77/5 in the 11th over. It was Jadeja's sublime effort that helped RR get to 159/6.
Jadeja
Jadeja ensures RR end their innings strongly
RR were in trouble before Jadeja made sure they ended strongly. He added a 33-run stand off 33 balls alongside Donovan Ferreira for the 6th wicket. And then, Jadeja dominated in an unbeaten 49-run stand with Shubham Dubey (19*). Jadeja thrashed fast bowler Mayank Yadav in the 20th over for 20 runs. He smashed two fours and a six and ran three twos.
Stats
Jadeja completes 250 fours in IPL
Jadeja's 43* had two fours and a six. Jadeja took 24 balls to hit his first boundary against LSG. With this effort, the southpaw has raced to 3,388 runs in the IPL from 261 matches (203 innings) at 28.47. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has completed 250 fours in the tournament. Overall in T20s, Jadeja has amassed 4,113 runs at 26.88.