Rishabh Pant records his 12th duck in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant perished for a three-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The southpaw arrived in the 2nd over following Ayush Badoni's run out. However, Pant failed to help LSG in a chase of 160 as the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. LSG were 10/2 with Pant's dismissal.
Information
Nandre Burger gets Pant's wicket
RR pacer Nandre Burger bowled a length ball which was marginally wide of off. After stepping down for a couple of balls, Pant decided to get down on one leg and slog it across the line. He got a faint edge and was caught behind.
Numbers
Out of 12 T20 ducks, 7 have come in IPL
Playing his 223rd T20, Pant has now recorded 12 ducks from 211 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw owns 5,438 runs at 31.07. Meanwhile, 7 of Pant's 12 T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 132 matches. He owns 3,700 IPL runs. Against the Royals, this was Pant's maiden IPL duck across 13 matches.