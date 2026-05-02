AIIMS Delhi ranks 6th in 2026 global hospital rankings
India
AIIMS Delhi just landed the sixth spot in the 2026 global hospital rankings, the only Indian hospital to crack the top 10.
This puts India's health care on the world stage and is a proud moment for both the institute and the country.
AIIMS Delhi balances care, research, accessibility
AIIMS Delhi stands out for offering high-quality, affordable care while handling one of the world's biggest patient loads.
Its strong focus on research and education shows that you can achieve global excellence without losing sight of accessibility.
This recognition also shines a spotlight on India's public health care system.