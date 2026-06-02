AIIMS Delhi study finds pollution particles cross placenta, trigger inflammation

Researchers call for prenatal pollution monitoring

Looking at nearly 1,000 births in polluted Delhi versus cleaner Deoghar, researchers saw higher chances of low birth weight and preeclampsia among Delhi mothers.

Rodent offspring exposed to pollution levels weighed 34% less at term and even showed more stress and motor issues later on.

The team says this is a wake-up call for better air quality rules, especially to protect pregnant women and their babies.

As Dr. Karmakar put it, "These research findings call for pollution monitoring to be integrated into prenatal care,".