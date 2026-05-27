AIIMS' Dr Randeep Guleria urges calm over Ebola transmission risk
India
Dr. Randeep Guleria from AIIMS wants everyone to stay calm about the Ebola outbreak.
He explained that Ebola doesn't spread easily: it only passes through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids.
As he put it, "If you take precautions, the chances of it spreading are very low."
Basic hygiene and good habits go a long way here.
India's health system ready, Guleria reassures
Dr. Guleria also reassured that India's health care system is ready if needed.
The government is already monitoring things and has taken steps to prevent any spread.
His advice? Stay aware, follow simple precautions, and there's really no reason to worry about a big outbreak right now.