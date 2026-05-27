AIIMS' Dr Randeep Guleria urges calm over Ebola transmission risk India May 27, 2026

Dr. Randeep Guleria from AIIMS wants everyone to stay calm about the Ebola outbreak.

He explained that Ebola doesn't spread easily: it only passes through direct contact with an infected person's bodily fluids.

As he put it, "If you take precautions, the chances of it spreading are very low."

Basic hygiene and good habits go a long way here.