IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Jacob Duffy bags 3/39 against GT

Despite conceding a few boundaries at the outset, Duffy got rid of GT opener Sai Sudharsan , who was dismissed hit wicket. GT eventually slumped to 51/5 in the Powerplay. Duffy then dismissed Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan to make further inroads in their line-up. Duffy completed his four-over spell with figures of 39/3, with GT managing 162 in 19.3 overs.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Duffy, playing his maiden IPL season, earlier started his campaign with a three-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Due to a mid-season break, the New Zealand speedster has played only five games so far. With another three-fer, the pacer has raced to nine wickets at an average of 25. His economy rate reads 11.25. Duffy is closing in on 200 wickets in T20 cricket.