Jannik Sinner begins French Open 2026 in style: Key stats

World number one in men's singles tennis, Jannik Sinner , kicked off his 2026 French Open campaign in style, defeating French wildcard Clement Tabur in straight sets. The match, played on Court Philippe-Chatrier, ended with scores of 6-1, 6-3, and 6-4. This was Sinner's first match at Roland Garros this year and his first appearance on Court Philippe-Chatrier since last year's final where he squandered three championship points.

Redemption quest 'Very special place,' says Sinner Despite the heartbreak of last year's final, Sinner is more motivated than ever to win the French Open. The world number one hopes to join an elite group of just six men in the Open Era who have completed a Career Grand Slam. "I'm very happy to be back here," Sinner said after his first-round match. "It's a very special place and I have great memories overall."

Match analysis A look at the match stats Sinner doled out 8 aces compared to Tabur's two. In terms of double faults, Sinner committed one with his opponent making two. Tabur saved 8/13 break points but didn't match Sinner's intensity, who converted 5/13 break points. Sinner hit an impressive 40 winners and made lesser unforced errors 21-27. The Italian also displayed his defensive skills under pressure, pulling off a forehand squash shot from deep and a sliding backhand winner combination in the third set.

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Run Sinner on a 30-match winning streak this season Sinner is currently on a 30-match winning streak after winning all five ATP Masters 1000 titles. He started by winning Indian Wells before sealing victories in Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. Recently, Sinner became the 2nd player to achieve the Career Golden Masters. He won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome). With this victory, he went on to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles and joined Novak Djokovic as only the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters.

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Information Sinner is 93-21 at Grand Slams Sinner has raced to a 93-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He is 23-6 at Roland Garros. Notably, Sinner is aiming to win his maiden French Open title. He is a four-time Grand Slam winner and a two-time runner-up.