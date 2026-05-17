Jannik Sinner becomes 2nd player to achieve Career Golden Masters

Jannik Sinner has etched his name in tennis history by winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, becoming the first Italian champion since Adriano Panatta in 1976. The world number one defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his sixth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 title. With this victory, he has now won all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles and joined Novak Djokovic as only the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters.

Match details Sinner's impressive performance in Rome Sinner's win at the Rome Masters comes after a grueling semi-final clash against Daniil Medvedev. The match started on Friday but was interrupted by rain and completed on Saturday. Despite concerns about his fitness, Sinner showed no signs of fatigue in the final match against Ruud. He dominated from the baseline with precision and depth to take control of the final and win his first title in Rome.

Game strategy Highlights of the final match Sinner, who had not lost a set in any Masters 1000 final he has won, broke Ruud's serve in the opening set and held to love to seal it. He broke Ruud immediately at the start of the second set with a backhand winner down the line. Despite missing a smash at one point, Sinner saved a crucial break point and held his serve to win his first title in Rome.

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Winning streak Sinner sets new records with 6th successive Masters title Sinner has now won a record-extending 34 consecutive Masters 1000 matches, surpassing Djokovic's previous mark of 31 with his quarter-final win against Andrey Rublev in Rome. He has also won six straight Masters 1000 titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. The Italian is the seventh player in history to win 10 Masters 1000 crowns after winning his first title at this level in Toronto back in 2023.

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Do you know? Sinner wins his 16th Big Title, surpasses Alcaraz Sinner claimed his 16th Big Title (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000 and Olympics), surpassing the current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (15). Besides his 10 ATP 1000 Masters honors, Sinner has lifted 4 Grand Slams and two ATP Finals.

Information 5th ATP 1000 Masters win in 2026 Sinner claimed his 5th ATP 1000 Masters win in 2026. All of them have come in succession (Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome). As per Opta, in an entire calendar year, only Djokovic in 2015 (six) has claimed more.

Opta stats Sinners rubs his shoulders with Nadal and Djokovic Sinner is the second player to win all three ATP Masters 1000 events on clay in a season since the format's introduction in 1990 after Rafael Nadal in 2010. As mentioned, Sinner is the second player in the format's history to win all nine active ATP Masters 1000 events after Djokovic. However, he has achieved the feat in 62 fewer main draw appearances than Djokovic. Sinner became the sixth Italian in tennis history to claim the men's singles title at the Internazionali d'Italia.

Do you know? Sinner goes 5-0 against Ruud With this victory over Ruud in Rome, Sinner is 5-0 in terms of win-loss record against the latter on the ATP Tour. Before tonight's win, his last victory over Ruud was in the quarter-finals at ATP Masters 1000 Rome.