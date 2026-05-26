IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB thrash GT, reach fifth final

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made light work of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. Riding on an unbeaten 93 (33) from skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB racked up 254/5, the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. A concerted bowling effort later helped RCB restrict GT to 162. As a result, the Royal Challengers reached their fifth IPL final.

Innings RCB's top three star RCB, who were invited to bat, saw an in-form Venkatesh Iyer go after the seamers. Venkatesh, who was retained as an opener, departed after smashing a blazing 7-ball 19. Despite his early dismissal, Virat Kohli (43) and Devdutt Padikkal (30) added 72 runs (38 balls). However, Jason Holder turned the tide by dismissing the two within three balls. RCB were three down before 100.

Partnership Patidar, Krunal take RCB toward 200 With RCB reduced to 94/3, GT had an opportunity to gain momentum. However, Patidar and Krunal Pandya had other plans. Krunal once again proved his worth with a 28-ball 43. He struck 5 fours and 2 sixes before falling to Kagiso Rabada. While the all-rounder added 95 (45) along with Patidar, RCB were eyeing a 200-plus finish.

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Knock Patidar's exploits in Dharamsala The star of the night was RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who hammered an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His dominant strokes against a fierce GT pace attack made headlines. RCB were 189/4 in 16.1 overs after Krunal's dismissal. The following phase saw Patidar go berserk. RCB hammered 65 runs off just 23 balls to seal a blazing finish.

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Records 200 sixes; 21-ball half-century With his third of the night, Patidar completed 200 sixes in T20s. According to the official broadcaster, he reached the landmark in 105 innings, the fastest among Indians. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma, who took 125 innings. Patidar's 21-ball half-century is also the joint fourth-fastest in the IPL knockouts/playoffs (by balls), according to Cricbuzz. He shares the spot with Virender Sehwag and Dwayne Smith.

Playoff record Patidar in IPL playoffs As per Cricbuzz, Patidar slammed his third 50-plus score in the IPL playoffs, including a ton. Across 6 innings in the IPL playoffs, the RCB skipper has smashed 338 runs at an astronomical average of 112.66. His strike rate is a staggering 193.14. Only Suresh Raina (40), MS Dhoni (28), and Kieron Pollard (25) own more sixes in the IPL knockouts/playoffs than Patidar (24).

RCB RCB set these records As mentioned, RCB recorded the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. They surpassed GT's 233/3, which the Titans scored against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Overall, this was the third-highest total for RCB in the IPL. RCB scored 38 boundaries, the most by a side in the IPL knockouts/playoffs, as per Cricbuzz.

Start Sai Sudharsan dismissed hit wicket While Shubman Gill took a few balls to settle, Sai Sudharsan attacked Jacob Duffy with three boundaries. Sudharsan, who looked in fine touch, was dismissed hit wicket in the third over. Although the ball raced away to the boundary, his bat fell and crashed into the stumps. According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan is the second player to be dismissed hit wicket in the IPL knockouts/playoffs.

Collapse GT collapse like pack of cards In the fourth over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed Gill (2). Although Jos Buttler found successive boundaries, Josh Hazlewood dismissed him in the next over. The Powerplay's final over was a double-wicket maiden, with Rasikh Salam Dar dismissing Nishant Sindhu and Jason Holder. GT were down to 51/5 in the Powerplay. Jacob Duffy then dismissed Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan, while Rabada fell to Krunal.

Do you know? Contrasting Powerplay numbers GT were 51/5 after six overs, losing their most wickets in the Powerplay in IPL history. Earlier, RCB scored 76/1 in this phase, the fourth-highest Powerplay total in the IPL knockouts/playoffs.

Knock Rahul Tewatia's lone effort As GT were down and out at 88/8 in 11.2 overs, Rahul Tewatia delayed their defeat. He initially farmed the strike before going all out. With the required run rate out of reach, Tewatia showed his usual leg-side strokes. He eventually raced to his second half-century in the IPL. Tewatia's 43-ball 68 was finally ended by Bhuvneshwar. He struck 8 fours and 4 sixes.