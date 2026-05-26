IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: RCB's Rajat Patidar sets these records

Leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Rajat Patidar played one of his greatest knocks. Patidar led from the front as the Royal Challengers racked up 254/5, the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. The Dharamsala crowd saw him smash several records with his 33-ball 93*. He hammered 9 sixes. Here are the key numbers.

Knock Patidar's blazing knock in Dharamsala The top three gave RCB, who were invited to bat, a blazing start. However, they were three down before 100. Denying GT a comeback, Patidar and Krunal Pandya added 95 (45 balls). But the star of the show was Patidar, who hammered an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls (5 fours and 9 sixes). His dominant strokes against a fierce GT pace attack made headlines.

Records 200 sixes; 21-ball half-century With his third of the night, Patidar completed 200 sixes in T20s. According to the official broadcaster, he reached the landmark in 105 innings, the fastest among Indians. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma, who took 125 innings. Patidar's 21-ball half-century is also the joint fourth-fastest in the IPL knockouts/playoffs (by balls), according to Cricbuzz. He shares the spot with Virender Sehwag and Dwayne Smith.

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Playoffs Patidar in IPL playoffs As per Cricbuzz, Patidar slammed his third 50-plus score in the IPL playoffs, including a ton. Across 6 innings in the IPL playoffs, the RCB skipper has smashed 338 runs at an astronomical average of 112.66. His strike rate is a staggering 193.14. Only Suresh Raina (40), MS Dhoni (28), and Kieron Pollard (25) own more sixes in the IPL knockouts/playoffs than Patidar (24).

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