IPL 2026: RCB record highest-ever total in IPL playoffs

In a magnificent effort, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) racked up 254/5 (20 overs) against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. The Royal Challengers were powered by a captain's knock from Rajat Patidar at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. Virat Kolhi, Devdutt Padikkal, and Krunal Pandya also played impactful knocks. RCB now have the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. Here are the key numbers.

Innings RCB three down before 100 Venkatesh Iyer, who was retained as an opener, departed after smashing a blazing 7-ball 19. Despite his early dismissal, Kohli (43) and Padikkal (30) added 72 runs off just 38 balls. Jason Holder turned the tide by dismissing the two within three balls. Reducing RCB to 94/3, GT had an opportunity to gain impetus, but Patidar and Krunal had other plans.

Fininsh Patidar, Krunal take RCB toward 200 Krunal once again proved his worth with a 28-ball 43. He struck 5 fours and 2 sixes before falling to Kagiso Rabada. The all-rounder added 95 (45) along with Patidar. But the star of the show was Patidar, who hammered an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls. Nine of the side's 14 sixes were scored by him. Even Jitesh Sharma scored a 5-ball 15*.

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