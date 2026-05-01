Rahul Tewatia's second IPL fifty goes in vain: Key stats

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru made light work of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. Riding on an unbeaten 93 (33) from skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB racked up 254/5, the highest-ever total in IPL playoff history. A concerted bowling effort later helped RCB restrict GT to 162. Rahul Tewatia showed a fighting spirit with his second IPL fifty.

Effort Rahul Tewatia's lone effort after collapse GT, who had a mountain to climb, lost their top three in the Powerplay. They slumped to 51/5, losing their most wickets in the Powerplay in IPL history. As GT were down and out at 88/8, Tewatia delayed their defeat. He initially farmed the strike before going all out. With the required run rate out of reach, Tewatia showed his usual leg-side strokes.

Milestone Second fifty in IPL Tewatia batted for nearly seven overs with Mohammed Siraj, who just had to farm the non-striker's end. Taking GT past 150, the former eventually raced to his second half-century in the IPL. Tewatia's 43-ball 68 was finally ended by Bhuvneshwar (8 fours and 4 sixes). He now has 1,278 runs from 122 IPL games with a strike rate of 137.56.

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