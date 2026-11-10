AIIMS Kalyani doctors remove 2.9kg malignant brain tumor

The operation lasted five hours and 45 minutes and was tricky due to heavy bleeding and the tumor's location near vital veins, requiring a major blood transfusion.

Mondal needed another surgery in October to fix fluid leakage, but advanced techniques did the trick.

He's now recovering well with no nerve damage and can move around on his own.

Doctors identified the rare cancer as MPNST, and he'll continue treatment with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, thanks in part to support from Ayushman Bharat for his ongoing care.