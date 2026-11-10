AIIMS Kalyani doctors remove 2.9kg malignant brain tumor
Doctors at AIIMS Kalyani just made history by removing a massive 2.9-kilogram malignant brain tumor from 26-year-old Sonai Mondal, who was reportedly deferred by several tertiary care centers across India before finally receiving treatment at AIIMS Kalyani.
The surgery, done on September 22, is described by the institute as the world's largest documented operated tumor of its kind.
Sonai Mondal recovering after complex surgeries
The operation lasted five hours and 45 minutes and was tricky due to heavy bleeding and the tumor's location near vital veins, requiring a major blood transfusion.
Mondal needed another surgery in October to fix fluid leakage, but advanced techniques did the trick.
He's now recovering well with no nerve damage and can move around on his own.
Doctors identified the rare cancer as MPNST, and he'll continue treatment with chemotherapy and radiation therapy, thanks in part to support from Ayushman Bharat for his ongoing care.