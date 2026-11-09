Why Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul? Sitanshu Kotak reveals
What's the story
India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has explained the rationale for sending Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. The decision was part of a flexible batting strategy, with captain Shubman Gill emphasizing that positions from No. 5 onward would be adjusted according to match situations. Notably, Axar batted at No. 5 in the first two games, with Rahul coming next.
Strategy explained
Maintaining left-right combination
Ahead of the 3rd ODI, Kotak defended the strategy, saying it was based on two factors: maintaining a left-right batting combination and recognizing Rahul's finishing abilities.
He said, "Another factor is recognizing KL's strength in finishing games. Furthermore, Axar has previously batted at No. 5 in ODIs quite often; he is a capable batter."
Player profile
Kotak on Rahul's adaptability on tough pitches
Kotak also highlighted Rahul's adaptability on tough pitches and his ability to play different roles in ODIs.
"I think KL Rahul's biggest advantage is that he can open in red-ball cricket and bat in the middle order in white-ball cricket. Whenever required, he can also finish games with five overs left," Kotak said.
Player temperament
Rahul rarely disappoints the team under pressure: Kotak
Kotak stressed on Rahul's calmness under pressure, saying he rarely disappoints the team.
"Since I have joined, I cannot remember many matches in which he has got an opportunity to bat but has not contributed. He has played some unbelievable innings, and he never looks under pressure," Kotak said.
Skill set
Brilliant to have someone like him, says Kotak
Kotak also praised Rahul's ability to rotate the strike and switch between defense and aggression as per the team's needs.
"It is brilliant to have someone like him who has experience, temperament and the ability to rotate the strike, hit boundaries and, when required, clear the ropes with a few sixes. That's a great thing to have," he said.
Information
Story of 2nd ODI
Despite chasing a paltry 135 in the 2nd ODI, India suffered a middle-order collapse. With India down to 39/3 in the ninth over, Axar was sent in as the only left-hander in the top seven. While he scored 7 (17), Rahul's unbeaten 26 (38) worked in India's favor.