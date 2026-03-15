AIIMS student dies by suicide over unrequited love harassment
A 25-year-old MBBS intern from Rajasthan, Ratankumar Meghwal, died by suicide on Saturday (March 14, 2026), near the AIIMS Rajkot campus.
He reportedly jumped in front of a train, leaving behind a note accusing classmates of harassment and assault over his feelings for a fellow student.
This follows an earlier suicide attempt in January at the same spot, after which he received psychiatric care.
Police investigation and internal inquiry underway
Police are looking into Meghwal's allegations and examining his note, phone, and laptop.
Statements from students and staff are being recorded, while AIIMS has started its own inquiry. Arrests have been reported in connection with the case.
Meghwal's family were on their way to Rajkot to collect his body, and the incident has prompted a police investigation and an internal inquiry into allegations of harassment.