Air Chief Marshal A P Singh dances at Vadodara Garba
India
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh was spotted joining the Navratri Garba celebrations in Vadodara on Tuesday, dancing in blue traditional attire alongside attendees at the United Way of Baroda's big festival.
His moves and easygoing vibe were circulating on social media, with people loving how he blended right into the crowd.
Senior Air Force officers joined aarti
Singh wasn't alone: other top Air Force officials like Air Marshal P V Shivanand, head of the South Western Air Command, and Air Commodore R S Bhandari of Air Force Station Vadodara also joined in, being invited to participate in the Maa Chandraghanta Aarti.
The Navratri festival runs until Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with Vijayadashami/Dussehra.