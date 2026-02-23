IAF personnel, father attacked for objecting to wedding procession drinking

An Indian Air Force personnel and his father were allegedly attacked by members of a wedding procession in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh . The incident took place in Amargarh village under the Jahangirabad police station area when Pratham Singh and his father, Jitendra Singh, who is a primary school principal, objected to people drinking and creating a ruckus on the road, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Attack details Victims were seriously injured in the attack The situation reportedly escalated into an argument when Jitendra honked to seek passage due to traffic congestion caused by the procession and objected to the abuse hurled at them. The argument then turned violent as members of the procession allegedly attacked Pratham and Jitendra with sticks and iron rods. The two were left seriously injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were later referred to the district hospital for further medical attention.

Legal action Case registered against accused persons During the assault, both victims also reported missing a wristwatch and a gold chain. The police were informed of the incident and reached the spot soon after. They have registered a case against seven named accused and some unidentified persons involved in the attack. One person has been arrested and booked for breach of peace. Station House Officer Sanjesh Kumar confirmed that both sides have filed complaints, and further legal action is underway after an investigation into this incident.

Viral footage Incident's video being circulated online A video of the incident has also emerged online and has gone viral on social media. An X user, identified as RoshanKrRaii, posted, "In India, don't try to be a hero and try to do the right thing in public; the bloodthirsty, barbaric mob is just waiting for its next victim." Further updates are awaited as investigations continue into this case in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

