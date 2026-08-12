Air India 300-foot drop injures 24, pilot positive for marijuana
India
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi took a sudden 300-foot drop midair on August 4, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured.
The pilot was found on the cockpit floor during the incident and later tested positive for marijuana, raising serious concerns about passenger safety.
Air India pilot reportedly hosted party
Reports say the pilot hosted a party in Phuket before the flight, possibly to settle a dispute with a crew member.
After the incident, he needed help to stand for a drug test and asked passengers not to record him.
Now, aviation authorities are investigating what went wrong and reviewing drug-testing rules for pilots.