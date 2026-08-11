New Delhi to host Afghanistan-India T20Is in September: Schedule announced
What's the story
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the dates for the much-anticipated three-match T20I series against India. The matches will be held in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan confirmed this in a letter to the board's commercial partners on Monday, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had agreed to these dates.
Schedule clash
What about Indian team's Bangladesh tour?
The ACB's confirmation has all but ruled out the possibility of an Indian team tour to Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had scheduled six white-ball games between September 1 and 13, which overlap with at least one match of the Afghanistan series.
With three weeks to go before the proposed BCB dates, it seems highly unlikely that this series will happen unless there's a last-minute government directive.
Media arrangements
Media rights holders can proceed with scheduling
The ACB's letter also said, "While an official public announcement regarding the event is yet to be made by the concerned authorities, the ACB is issuing this letter as an official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues of the India tour of Afghanistan 2026."
This allows media rights holders to proceed with their advance planning, scheduling, and production arrangements for these matches.
ITW Universe, which holds media rights, is reportedly in talks with JioStar, Sony Sports and Zee Unite8 for linear rights.
Rescheduling request
ACB proposes date change
The ACB has also proposed moving one of the matches to September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.
Sources have told Cricbuzz that the Afghanistan board has asked BCCI if it could shift the first or second match to this date.
"I would not like to comment prematurely on any potential date adjustments that the Afghanistan Cricket Board may be considering," ITW co-founder Bhairav Shanth told Cricbuzz.
Historic series
Historic series for Afghanistan cricket
This T20I series will mark a historic moment as it will be the first time Afghanistan officially host India for a bilateral series.
"This marks a landmark moment, Afghanistan officially hosting India in a bilateral series for the first time," Shanth said.
He added that ITW Universe and its partners will bring several visual and storytelling upgrades to this broadcast.