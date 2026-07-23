Afghanistan to host India for T20I series in Delhi: Report
What's the story
Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September, Cricinfo reported. The matches are likely to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15, and 17. This will mark the first time any team has hosted India on Indian soil as Afghanistan have been playing their home matches in India for some time now.
Upcoming matches
India's packed schedule in September
The upcoming T20I series will be sandwiched between India's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the 2026 Asian Games, which kick off in late September in Japan.
The second Test against Sri Lanka is set to conclude on August 27, more than two weeks before the first T20I against Afghanistan.
The Asian Games will begin on September 24, a week after the third T20I match.
Performance review
India's recent white-ball results have been disappointing
Despite being the reigning T20 champions, India's recent white-ball results have been disappointing.
The team lost two T20Is to Ireland in Belfast in late June and was then beaten 4-0 (one match washed out) by England in a T20I series.
They also suffered a 2-1 defeat in ODIs against England.
Currently, India are playing a three-match series against Zimbabwe.
Do you know?
Afghanistan were last seen in T20 World Cup (T20Is)
Afghanistan last played a T20I at the T20 World Cup earlier this year in India. The team managed to win two out of four matches but failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage.