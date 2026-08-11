Listing India's biggest Test wins against Sri Lanka (by runs)

This one is from the 2015 series after India lost their opening Test in Galle.

The visitors bounced back in Colombo, scoring 393 in the first innings. KL Rahul led with a ton, and Kohli added 78.

While Sri Lanka were dismissed for 306, India declared at 325/8. India's second innings was led by an incredible ton from Ajinkya Rahane.

Chasing 413, SL were skittled out for 134.