Listing India's biggest Test wins against Sri Lanka (by runs)
What's the story
India are set to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, with the opener beginning in Galle on August 15. While India will play their first Test in the island nation in nine years, SL are yet to win a Test series against India since 2008. Have a look at India's biggest Test wins over the Lankans (by runs).
#1
304 runs in Galle, 2017
Virat Kohli's India comprehensively outplayed SL in the three-match Test series in 2017.
The visitors made a statement, winning the opening Test in Galle by 304 runs.
India made 600 being asked to bat, with Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring tons.
While Sri Lanka replied with 291, India declared at 240/3. Kohli scored an unbeaten 103, helping India set a 550-run target.
Sri Lanka later perished for 245.
#2
278 runs in Colombo, 2015
This one is from the 2015 series after India lost their opening Test in Galle.
The visitors bounced back in Colombo, scoring 393 in the first innings. KL Rahul led with a ton, and Kohli added 78.
While Sri Lanka were dismissed for 306, India declared at 325/8. India's second innings was led by an incredible ton from Ajinkya Rahane.
Chasing 413, SL were skittled out for 134.
#3
259 runs in Ahmedabad, 2005
Back in 2005, India beat Sri Lanka by 259 runs in Ahmedabad.
The hosts took control of the Test after posting 398 in their first innings, with VVS Laxman's 104 anchoring the total.
Harbhajan Singh then took a seven-fer as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206. India's lower order fired in the second innings, taking them to 316/9d.
Chasing 509, the visitors perished for 249. Anil Kumble took a fifer.