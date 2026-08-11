Phuket-Delhi flight mishap: Air India pilot tests positive for marijuana
What's the story
The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that experienced sudden altitude drop, injuring 17 people, has tested positive for marijuana, as per The Indian Express. The incident occurred on August 4 when the Airbus A320 aircraft was flying from Phuket to Delhi and suddenly lost about 300 feet in altitude while cruising over Odisha. Initially attributed to severe turbulence by both the government and airline, IE's sources now indicate technical issues with hydraulic and control systems just before the incident.
Test results
Pilot's preliminary drug test 'non-negative'
The pilot-in-command's preliminary drug test came back 'non-negative,' prompting a confirmatory test. The results of this second test have not yet been officially confirmed.
Meanwhile, a team from Air India management led by CEO Campbell Wilson met with senior civil aviation ministry officials today to discuss the incident.
The meeting also included former aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and Air India's flight safety head Deepak Joshi.
Technical glitches
Aircraft faced technical glitches
The aircraft, registered as VT-EXO, left Phuket at 8:41am (local time) and landed safely in Delhi at 11:07am.
However, about two-and-a-half hours after takeoff, it reportedly faced some technical glitches including multiple hydraulics-related issues along with cockpit warnings.
Air India has already shared these details with Airbus for further investigation of the incident.
Passenger safety
Incident left 17 people needing hospital admission
The incident left 17 people (13 passengers and four crew members) needing hospital admission.
The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it lost altitude while flying over Odisha at an altitude of about 36,000 feet.
After landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to a hangar where its flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were secured for detailed examination as part of the investigation.