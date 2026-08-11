Is Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam fit for Australia Tests? Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam has cleared the fitness test ahead of the Test series against Australia. The development was confirmed by officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to Cricbuzz on Tuesday. Shoriful had suffered a hamstring injury during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in July and was expected to miss the first Test match against Australia. Here are further details.
Recovery update
Shoriful passes fitness test
BCB's cricket operations in-charge, Shahriar Nafees, confirmed Shoriful's fitness.
"He (Shoriful) passed the fitness test as he was recovering from an injury and now he is fit to play," Nafees told Cricbuzz.
The pacer will miss the first Test but is expected to be available for selection for the second Test match of the series.
Information
Bangladesh's mainstay seamer
Shoriful Islam has been a mainstay seamer in Bangladesh's setup across formats. The tall left-arm seamer has taken 27 wickets from 13 Tests at 36.03 so far. However, his best has come in ODIs, where he owns 73 wickets from 46 games at 26.39.
Fitness update
Litton also recovering from injury
Along with Shoriful, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Kumar Das is also recovering from an injury.
He missed the team's batting session on Tuesday but participated in football and fielding drills as part of their preparations for the first Test.
Bangladesh fielding coach Ashiqur Rahman was pleased with Litton's progress during these sessions ahead of the opening match at Marrara Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Training focus
Fielding in longer format
Ashiqur Rahman stressed the importance of concentration in fielding during longer-version cricket.
He said, "The biggest thing is to maintain concentration. In longer-version cricket, the ball does not come for a long time, but when one comes, you have to take that one."
The coach also highlighted that turning half-chances into full chances is a key goal for players in such formats.