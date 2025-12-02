Air India A320 flew month without airworthiness certificate, staff suspended

An Air India A320 aircraft operated several flights in November without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a mandatory safety document. The lapse was detected during internal compliance checks and has led to the suspension of all personnel involved. Both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are now investigating the incident.

Investigation underway DGCA investigates Air India's compliance lapse The DGCA has confirmed that it is investigating the matter. The regulator said Air India had informed it on November 26, 2025, about the aircraft flying "eight revenue sectors" despite an expired ARC. The DGCA has now ordered the grounding of the aircraft and initiated the ARC process. It also said "concerned personnel have been de-rostered with immediate effect pending investigation."

Internal measures Air India suspends staff, conducts internal investigation Air India stated, "An incident involving one of our aircraft operating without an airworthiness review certificate is regrettable. As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to the DGCA, and all personnel associated with the decision have been placed under suspension, pending further review." The airline is also conducting a comprehensive internal investigation to identify systemic gaps and implement corrective measures. This comes amid increasing scrutiny over maintenance and safety compliance in the global aviation sector.