Air India adds 36 extra flights to Europe, Canada India Mar 17, 2026

Travel plans to Europe or Canada just got easier: Air India is rolling out 36 extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai between March 19 and 28, connecting you to London, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Toronto.

This move is all about helping travelers dodge the hassle caused by West Asia airspace closures, with over 10,000 more seats now up for grabs.