Air India adds 36 extra flights to Europe, Canada
India
Travel plans to Europe or Canada just got easier: Air India is rolling out 36 extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai between March 19 and 28, connecting you to London, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Toronto.
This move is all about helping travelers dodge the hassle caused by West Asia airspace closures, with over 10,000 more seats now up for grabs.
More flights, more options
This isn't a one-off. Earlier this month, Air India already added 78 flights on busy routes like New York JFK, Paris, Amsterdam, and Colombo.
Booking is simple: just hop onto their website or app (or go old school with a travel agent).
So if your spring break plans were looking shaky, there's hope yet!