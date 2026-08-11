Air India AI2379 dropped 300 feet, Campbell Wilson meets officials
After a scary moment on Air India flight AI 2379, where the plane suddenly dropped 300 feet midair before landing safely in Delhi, outgoing CEO and accountable manager Campbell Wilson met with top aviation officials to talk about what happened.
The August 4 incident left at least 24 people, including 4 cabin crew members, with injuries.
Now, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is digging into what went wrong.
Aviation minister pushes crew drug testing
During the meeting, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu called out Air India's management and pushed for stronger drug testing policies for crew.
Investigations are ongoing with help from French aircraft accident probe agency BEA and Airbus teams.
Meanwhile, outgoing CEO and accountable manager Campbell Wilson, who has resigned as CEO and MD, will officially leave Air India on September 30.