Air India and Air India Express operate 48 flights to West Asia

Air India and Air India Express are running both scheduled and special flights: eight to Jeddah, 12 to Muscat, plus extra trips to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They've also added routes covering cities like Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, and Riyadh.

Other airlines like IndiGo are reporting restrictions

With other airlines like IndiGo reporting restrictions that affected some Dubai services between March 15 and 17, Air India Group is working overtime, offering rebooking or refunds for affected passengers and adding 78 additional flights across nine routes, including to Europe, New York (JFK), the Maldives (Male) and Colombo (Sri Lanka).