The guidelines from an old manual were leaked online

Air India issues clarification after online backlash over sindoor, bindi

By Snehil Singh 03:20 pm Apr 20, 202603:20 pm

What's the story

Air India has found itself in a controversy over its internal grooming guidelines for cabin crew. The guidelines, which were leaked online, reportedly prohibited the wearing of sindoor, tikka, and bindis. However, the airline has clarified that these images are from an old manual that is no longer in use. "Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear a bindi," a spokesperson said.