Air India issues clarification after online backlash over sindoor, bindi
What's the story
Air India has found itself in a controversy over its internal grooming guidelines for cabin crew. The guidelines, which were leaked online, reportedly prohibited the wearing of sindoor, tikka, and bindis. However, the airline has clarified that these images are from an old manual that is no longer in use. "Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear a bindi," a spokesperson said.
Industry standards
Lenskart faced similar backlash last week
The controversy comes days after eyewear retailer Lenskart faced backlash for a style guide that banned bindis. The company later clarified that the document was outdated and did not reflect their current policy. Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal apologized on social media, stating, "The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy."
Public response
Debate on cultural identity and corporate policies
The leaked images of Air India's guidelines sparked a debate on social media about cultural identity and corporate policies. Some users argued that such rules are common in corporations but should be regulated by the government to protect religious practices. Others compared it with experiences during government exams where certain religious symbols were not allowed, raising questions about consistency in policy enforcement across different contexts.