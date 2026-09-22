Air India employee suspended after 3 Italians boarded without clearance
An Air India employee has been suspended for not following proper escort rules, which let three Italian passengers skip immigration checks and board a Delhi-Munich flight without clearance.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the suspension and said Air India has been given a show-cause notice to explain how this happened.
Civil Aviation Ministry reviews airport procedures
Following the mix-up, the Civil Aviation Ministry is reviewing airport security steps, such as how boarding passes are given out and how international transfers are handled.
The goal is to keep travel smooth but much safer, especially as India aims to strengthen its position as an international aviation hub.
The show-cause notice also comes as additional checks at transfer points in cities such as Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad are being examined.